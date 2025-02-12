16.43 - mercoledì 12 febbraio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Il Consiglio di sicurezza russo vede una possibilità per un accordo di pace in Ucraina.

Alexey Shevtsov ha rilasciato queste dichiarazioni quando gli è stato chiesto se un nuovo accordo di Minsk sia possibile ora, un decennio dopo la firma degli accordi di Minsk originali.

MOSCA, 12 febbraio. /TASS/. La crisi ucraina può ancora essere risolta con mezzi pacifici, ma solo se l’Occidente apporta cambiamenti significativi al suo approccio, ha affermato il vicesegretario del Consiglio di sicurezza russo Alexey Shevtsov.

“Riguardo a un nuovo accordo di ‘Minsk’. La situazione è cambiata radicalmente e le diverse ‘formule di pace’ che il regime di Kiev e i suoi sponsor occidentali hanno proposto sono irrealistiche”, ha detto ai giornalisti.

“Allo stesso tempo, c’è sempre stata l’opportunità di indirizzare gli eventi verso un percorso diverso e pacifico: nel 2004, nel 2014, nel 2015, nel 2022 e in seguito. Esiste ancora ora”, ha affermato Shevtsov. “Richiede cambiamenti fondamentali nell’approccio dell’Occidente, che deve essere disposto a lavorare per eliminare le vere cause della crisi e riconoscere le realtà esistenti sul campo”.

Il funzionario ha rilasciato queste dichiarazioni quando gli è stato chiesto se un nuovo accordo di Minsk sia possibile ora, un decennio dopo la firma degli accordi di Minsk originali.

Mediati da Russia, Germania e Francia, gli accordi di Minsk sono stati conclusi nel 2014-15 per risolvere la situazione nell’Ucraina sudorientale. Essendo parte degli accordi e dell’insieme di misure per la loro attuazione, l’Ucraina ha ripetutamente dichiarato in seguito che non li avrebbe attuati. Dopo l’inizio dell’operazione militare speciale, l’ex presidente francese Francois Hollande e l’ex cancelliere tedesco Angela Merkel, che hanno firmato gli accordi, hanno ammesso di aver sostenuto gli accordi per dare a Kiev il tempo di prepararsi a un conflitto armato su vasta scala.

///

Russia’s Security Council sees chance for Ukraine peace settlement. Alexey Shevtsov made the comments when asked whether a new Minsk deal is possible now, a decade after the original Minsk accords were signed.

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian crisis can still be resolved through peaceful means, but only if the West makes significant changes in its approach, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexey Shevtsov said.

“About a new ‘Minsk’ deal. The situation has changed dramatically, and the different ‘peace formulas’ that the Kiev regime and its Western sponsors have been proposing are unrealistic,” he told reporters.

“At the same time, there was always an opportunity to steer events down a different, peaceful path – in 2004, in 2014, in 2015, in 2022 and afterward. It still exists now,” Shevtsov said. “It requires fundamental changes in the approach of the West, which must be willing to work to eliminate the true causes of the crisis and acknowledge the existing realities on the ground.”

The official made the comments when asked whether a new Minsk deal is possible now, a decade after the original Minsk accords were signed.

Brokered by Russia, Germany and France, the Minsk agreements were concluded in 2014-15 to settle the situation in southeastern Ukraine. Being a party to the agreements and the set of measures for their implementation, Ukraine repeatedly stated afterward that it wasn’t going to implement them. After the start of the special military operation, former French President Francois Hollande and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who signed the accords, conceded that they had supported the deals to give Kiev time to prepare for a full-scale armed conflict.