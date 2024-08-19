Popular tags: featured 20
TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * «RUSSIAN SU-34 BOMBER DESTROYS UKRAINIAN ARMOR BY GLIDE BOMBS IN KURSK REGION»

07.30 - lunedì 19 agosto 2024

Russian Su-34 bomber destroys Ukrainian armor by glide bombs in Kursk Region. The strike against enemy’s fortified targets was delivered by upgraded aerial bombs.

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The crew of a Russian Su-34 frontline bomber delivered a strike in the night time by glide bombs against massed Ukrainian manpower and armored military hardware in the borderline Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported in a statement on Monday.

“The crew of a Su-34 multirole supersonic fighter-bomber of the Aerospace Forces delivered a strike against massed Ukrainian manpower and armored military equipment at a temporary deployment site in the borderline Kursk Region,” the statement reads.

“The strike against enemy’s fortified targets was delivered by upgraded aerial bombs with the unified glide/adjustment module,” according to the statement.

After receiving a confirmation based on reconnaissance data that the targets had been destroyed, “the crews safely returned to their airfield,” it said.

The Ukrainian military launched a massive attack on the borderline Kursk Region on August 6. A missile danger has been repeatedly declared on the territory of the Kursk Region.

© Press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense/TASS
