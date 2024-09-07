19.48 - sabato 7 settembre 2024

Russian Defense Ministry announces liberation of Kalinovo settlement in DPR. The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 810 servicemen in the area of responsibility of Russia’s South battlegroup over the day.

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Center battlegroup liberated the Kalinovo settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“The Kalinovo settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic has been was liberated as a result of actions of the Center battlegroup,” the ministry said.

Russian forces also hit the Ukrainian workshops making components for Grom-2 operational-tactical missiles and Palyanitsa unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

“Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery groups of the Russian Armed Forces hit workshops for manufacturing components for Grom-2 operational-tactical missiles and Palyanitsa unmanned aerial vehicles, warehouses for foreign missile and artillery weapons, a satellite telecommunications center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as the infrastructure of a military airfield. In addition, sites with enemy personnel and military equipment were hit in 139 areas,” the report said.

At the same time, Russia’s Dnepr battlegroup defeated the forcecs and equipment of four Ukrainian brigades in one day, the enemy has lost up to 60 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“Units of the Dnepr battlegroup inflicted losses on the personnel and equipment of the 65th mechanized, 128th mountain assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 37th marine brigade, and the 124th territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Novodanilovka, Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye Region, Tyaginka and Sadovoe in the Kherson Region,” the ministry said.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 60 servicemen, seven vehicles, a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, an Anklav electronic warfare station and a field ammunition depot, the report said.

Ukrainian forces lose up to 810 servicemen in Russia’s South battlegroup zone

The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 810 servicemen in the area of responsibility of Russia’s South battlegroup over the day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The ministry noted that the group’s units continued to advance deep into the enemy’s defenses, defeated the Foreign Legion formations and 13 Ukrainian brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 810 servicemen, two combat armored vehicles, 12 cars, a 203 mm Pion self-propelled gun, two 155 mm M198 howitzers, two 152 mm D-20 guns, four 122 mm D-30 howitzers, two 105 mm M119 howitzers, and a field ammunition depot,” the ministry added.

Ukrainian troops lost up to 470 servicemen in one day in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Center battlegroup. “The enemy’s losses amounted to 470 servicemen, US MaxxPro and Kazak armored combat vehicles, four cars, Grad multiple launch rocket system combat vehicle, 155mm Caesar howitzer, two 152mm Msta-B howitzers, a 122mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit and six 122mm D-30 howitzers,” the ministry said.

At the same time, Ukraine have lost up to 65 servicemen in the area of responsibility of Russia’s North battlegroup over the past 24 hours. “Units of Russia’s North battlegroup inflicted losses on formations of the 57th motorized infantry, 92nd assault brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the 34th marine brigade in the Bryansk, Liptsov, and Volchansk directions in the areas of the settlements Glubokoye, Staritsa, and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 65 servicemen and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers,” the ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian forces lose over 280 servicemen in Kursk direction over past day

Ukrainian troops have lost over 280 servicemen and 13 armored vehicles in the Kursk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost over 280 servicemen, 13 armored vehicles, including three tanks and 10 combat armored vehicles, 9 artillery pieces, including a US 155mm M777 howitzer, 9 vehicles, and an electronic warfare station,” the Defense Ministry reported.

Russian forces have also repelled two Ukrainian attacks in one day in the direction of Kursk and also foiled attempted attacks in the direction of two settlements.

At the same time, Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian missile in the border area of Kursk region, the region’s acting governor Alexey Smirnov said. “Air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian missile in the border area of Kursk region today,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Su-34 bomber also destroyed a concentration of forces and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border area of the Kursk region, the Defense Ministry said.

Russian aviation hits reserves of ten Ukrainian brigades in Sumy region

Operational-tactical aviation has hit equipment and personnel reserves of ten Ukrainian brigades in nine settlements of the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“Operational-tactical aviation and missile forces carried out strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the reserves of the 22nd, 61st mechanized, 80th, 95th airborne assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 1, as well as the 103rd, 106th, 107th, 113th, and 118th territorial defense brigades in the areas of the settlements of Alekseyevka, Belopolye, Boyaro-Lezhache, Vladimirovka, Glukhov, Krasnopolye, Sumy, Khoten, and Yampol in the Sumy Region,” the ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry added that air strikes, artillery fire and actions of Russian troops in the direction of Kursk damaged concentrations of personnel and equipment of the 22nd, 61st, 115th mechanized, 80th, 82nd, 95th airborne assault and 92nd assault brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the 129th territorial defense brigade.

Ukrainian forces lose up to 450 servicemen, one tank in Russia’s West battlegroup zone

Ukrainian troops have lost up to 450 servicemen, one tank, and 5 ammunition depots in the area of responsibility of Russia’s West battlegroup over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The ministry noted that the group’s units improved their tactical position and also defeated nine Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov region, the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, and repulsed seven enemy counterattacks.

“The enemy losses amounted to: up to 450 servicemen, one tank, one Cossack combat armored vehicle, six pickup trucks, one 155mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery unit, 155mm M198 and M777 and FH-70 howitzers, one 152mm Msta-B howitzer, one 152mm D-20 gun, one 122mm D-30 howitzer, one 105mm L-119 howitzer and one 105mm M119 howitzer,” the Defense Ministry added.

Russia’s East group occupies better positions, Ukrainian forces lose up to 110 soldiers

Over the past 24 hours, units of Russia’s East battlegroup occupied more advantageous positions, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 110 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“The units of Russia’s East battlegroup occupied more advantageous positions, defeated the formations of the 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the 102nd, and 105th territorial defense brigades in the areas of the settlements Vodyanoye, Prechistovka, Rivnepol in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Dorozhnyanka in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy lost up to 110 servicemen,” the report said.

It was also noted that the Ukrainian forces lost two vehicles, a US-made M777 155mm howitzer, a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station, and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 antiaircraft radar.

*

© Alexander Reka/TASS