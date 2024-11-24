15.23 - domenica 24 novembre 2024

Russian armed forces defeat Ukrainian assault Battalion Shkval in DPR. Kiev forces lost over 440 troops in battlegroup group West responsibility zone.

Units of Russia’s battlegroup Center have defeated formations of Ukraine’s Shkval assault battalion deployed in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“Units of the battlegroup Center continued to advance deep into the enemy’s defenses, defeated the formations of the 24th, 37th, 100th mechanized, 152nd infantry brigades, the Shkval assault battalion of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 1st brigade of the National Guard in the areas of the settlements of Shevchenko, Katerynovka, Kleban-Byk, Zarya, Novaya Poltavka and Ulakly of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Ten counterattacks by units of the 23rd, 66th, 117th, 151st, 157th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 35th, 38th marine brigades and the Lyut assault brigade of the National police of Ukraine were repelled,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 380 servicemen, a US-made MaxxPro combat armored vehicle, two cars, a 152-mm D-20 gun, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, as well as two 122-mm D-30 howitzers and a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit.

The Ukrainian armed forces lost 145 soldiers per day in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup East, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“Units of the battlegroup East improved the situation along the forward edge, defeated the manpower and equipment of the 47th Artillery Brigade, the 101st, 113th, 120th and 241st Defense Brigades in the areas of the settlements of Novy Komar, Razliv, Konstantinopol of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Temirovka of the Zaporozhye Region. A counterattack by the assault group of the 123rd Defense Brigade was repelled,” the report says.

The ministry specified that the enemy’s losses totaled 145 servicemen, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, three vehicles, as well as two US-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, a 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 80 servicemen in one day in the area of responsibility of the battlegroups North and Dnepr, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“In the Kharkov area, units of the battlegroup North inflicted losses on the manpower and equipment of the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 5th Border Detachment of the Border Service of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Liptsy, Odnorobovka and Vovchansk in the Kharkov region. A counterattack by the formations of the 92nd Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 13th Brigade of the National Guard was repelled. The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 50 servicemen, two combat armored vehicles, 26 cars and a 122-mm howitzer D-30,” the report says.

The ministry noted that units of the battlegroup Dnepr inflicted losses on the formations of the 60th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 103rd and 126th Defense Brigades in the areas of the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye region, Veletenske, Ponyatovka in the Kherson region and the city of Kherson. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 30 servicemen and two vehicles.

Ukrainian armed forces lost 500 servicemen and two ammunition depots in a day in the Battlegroup South responsibility zone, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“Units of the Battlegroup South have taken up more advantageous positions, and have defeated the manpower and equipment of the 24th, 93rd mechanized, 56th motorized infantry, 46th airmobile, 79th airborne assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 37th marine brigade in the areas of the settlements of Dachnoye, Chasov Yar, Aleksandro-Shultino, Sukhiye Yaly and Kurakhovo of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses amounted to 500 servicemen, three vehicles, a 152-mm howitzer Msta-B and a UK-made 105-mm gun L-119. Two ammunition depots were destroyed,” the ministry said.

The daily losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of responsibility of the battlegroup West exceeded 440 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“Four counterattacks of the assault groups of the 14th, 53rd, 115th and 116th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled. The enemy lost over 440 servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, four pickups, a 152-mm D-20 gun, a 155-mm M198 howitzer and two US-made 105-mm M119 guns. The Enclave-N electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot were destroyed,” the ministry said.

The ministry noted that units of the battlegroup West improved their tactical position, defeated the formations of the 60th, 63rd, 67th mechanized, 25th airborne brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 35th marine brigade and the 119th territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Petrovpavlovka, Zeleny Gai, Zagryzovo, Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, Yampolovka, Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Serebryanskoye forestry.