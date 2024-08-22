TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * «RUSSIAN AIR DEFENSES SHOOT DOWN 28 DRONES OVER SIX RUSSIAN REGIONS OVERNIGHT»

08.31 - giovedì 22 agosto 2024

LINK

Russian air defenses shoot down 28 drones over six Russian regions overnight. Thirteen of them were shot down over the Volgograd Region, seven – over the Rostov Region, four – over the Belgorod Region, two – over the Voronezh Region, one in the Bryansk Region and one in the Kursk Region.

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted and eliminated 28 Ukrainian drones above six regions in south Russia, the Volga area and on the border with Ukraine overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“During the past night, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted. On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 28 fixed-wing drones. Thirteen of them were shot down over the Volgograd Region, seven – over the Rostov Region, four – over the Belgorod Region, two – over the Voronezh Region, one in the Bryansk Region and one in the Kursk Region,” the ministry said.

Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev later wrote on his Telegram channel that there were no casualties or damage.