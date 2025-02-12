TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * «RUSSIA E STATI UNITI INTENDONO AVVIARE IMMEDIATAMENTE I NEGOZIATI PER LA RISOLUZIONE DEL CONFLITTO UCRAINO»

19.48 - mercoledì 12 febbraio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

WASHINGTON, 12 febbraio. /TASS/. Russia e Stati Uniti intendono avviare immediatamente i negoziati per la risoluzione del conflitto ucraino, ha affermato il presidente statunitense Donald Trump dopo una conversazione telefonica con la sua controparte russa Vladimir Putin.

“Abbiamo <…> concordato di far iniziare immediatamente i negoziati ai nostri rispettivi team e inizieremo chiamando il presidente [ucraino] Zelensky <…> per informarlo della conversazione, cosa che farò subito”, ha scritto il leader statunitense sulla sua pagina Truth Social.

“Ho chiesto al segretario di Stato Marco Rubio, al direttore della CIA John Ratcliffe, al consigliere per la sicurezza nazionale Michael Waltz e all’ambasciatore e inviato speciale Steve Witkoff di guidare i negoziati che, sono fermamente convinto, avranno successo”, ha sottolineato Trump.

Secondo Trump, i combattimenti in Ucraina “devono finire”. “Voglio ringraziare il Presidente Putin per il tempo e gli sforzi dedicati a questa chiamata e per il rilascio, ieri, di Marc Fogel [un cittadino statunitense che ha scontato una pena in Russia], un uomo meraviglioso che ho salutato personalmente ieri sera alla Casa Bianca. Credo che questo sforzo porterà a una conclusione positiva, si spera presto!” ha aggiunto il Presidente degli Stati Uniti.

///

///

WASHINGTON, February 12. /TASS/. Russia and the United States intend to immediately start negotiations on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, US President Donald Trump said after a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

“We have <…> agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling [Ukrainian] President Zelensky <…> to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now,” the US leader wrote on his Truth Social page.

“I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful,” Trump emphasized.

According to Trump, the fighting in Ukraine “must end.” “I want to thank President Putin for his time and effort with respect to this call, and for the release, yesterday, of Marc Fogel [a US citizen who served a sentence in Russia] , a wonderful man that I personally greeted last night at the White House. I believe this effort will lead to a successful conclusion, hopefully soon!” the US president added.

*

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Mikhail Metzel/ITASS