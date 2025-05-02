TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * RUBIO, «GLI STATI UNITI CERCANO DI RISOLVERE IL CONFLITTO IN UCRAINA, MA IL MONDO HA PROBLEMI PIÙ GRAVI»

07.55 - venerdì 2 maggio 2025

LINK

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Gli Stati Uniti continuano a cercare di risolvere il conflitto in Ucraina — Rubio. “Ci sono questioni ancora più importanti in corso in tutto il mondo”, ha osservato il Consigliere per la Sicurezza Nazionale e Segretario di Stato.

NEW YORK, 2 maggio. /TASS/. Gli Stati Uniti non rinunciano alla questione della risoluzione del conflitto in Ucraina, ma sono consapevoli che ci sono molti problemi più importanti in tutto il mondo, ha dichiarato il Consigliere per la Sicurezza Nazionale e Segretario di Stato ad interim Marco Rubio in onda su Fox News.

“Non ci arrenderemo”, ha detto il funzionario. “Ma arriva un momento in cui il Presidente [degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump] deve decidere quanto tempo dedicare ai massimi livelli del nostro governo”, ha osservato Rubio. “Ci sono questioni ancora più importanti in corso in tutto il mondo, non che una guerra in Ucraina non sia importante, ma direi che quello che sta succedendo con la Cina è più importante a lungo termine”, ha aggiunto.

Washington comprende le posizioni di Mosca e Kiev, ha detto Rubio. “Sono più vicini, ma sono comunque lontani. E ci vorrà una vera svolta molto presto per rendere tutto questo possibile, o credo che il Presidente dovrà decidere quanto tempo dedicare a questo”, ha aggiunto il funzionario.

///

US keeps on trying to settle conflict in Ukraine — Rubio

“Even more important issues going on around the world,” National Security Adviser and Secretary of State noted.

NEW YORK, May 2. /TASS/. The United States does not give up on the matter of settling the conflict in Ukraine but realizes that there are plenty of more important problems across the globe, acting National Security Adviser and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on the air with Fox News television.

“We’re not going to give up on it,” the official said. “But there does come a point when the President [of the US Donald Trump] has to decide, how much more time at the highest levels of our government do you dedicate,” Rubio noted. “Even more important issues going on around the world, not that a war in Ukraine is not important, but I would say what’s happening with China is more important in the long term,” he added.

Washington understands positions of Moscow and Kiev, Rubio said. “They’re closer, but they’re still far apart. And it’s going to take a real breakthrough here very soon to make this possible, or I think the President is going to have to make a decision about how much more time we’re going to dedicate to this,” the official added.

*