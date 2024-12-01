17.27 - domenica 1 dicembre 2024

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russia has all possibilities to fully equip the Defense Ministry with Oreshnik missiles, Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov said.

“As for the high-precision systems, we have already significantly increased the production of this type of weapon over the past two years or so. As for the Oreshnik [missiles], we have all the necessary capabilities to supply the Defense Ministry, let’s say, with the required quantity,” he told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on November 21 that the United States and its NATO allies had earlier announced that they would authorize Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons to hit inside Russia, after which American and British missiles struck Russian military facilities in the Kursk and Bryansk regions. He said that Russia responded to those attacks by firing Russia’s newest Oreshnik hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile with a non-nuclear warhead at a Ukrainian defense industry facility, the Yuzhmash plant in Dnepr (formerly Dnepropetrovsk). The Russian leader emphasized that the West’s provocative policies could have dire consequences if they further escalate the conflict.