TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * «ROME PLANS TO ARRANGE UKRAINE CONFERENCE WITH RUSSIA’S PARTICIPATION»

Rome plans to arrange Ukraine conference with Russia's participation.

ROME, November 25. /TASS/. Rome intends to work with the administration of incoming US President Donald Trump in January to arrange a conference on Ukraine with the participation of Russia, Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said in an interview with the Corriere della sera newspaper.

“We must ensure that the peace conference [on Ukraine] is convened as soon as possible, with the participation of Russia and the US. We plan to work on this with the Trump administration,” the minister said, adding that the coming year should mark the end of the Ukrainian conflict.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga is set to attend the G7 foreign ministers' meeting on November 26, marking the end of Italy's presidency of the informal group.

