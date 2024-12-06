TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * PUTIN: «WEST ESCALATING SITUATION IN UKRAINE, PUSHING WORLD TOWARD GLOBAL CONFLICT»

15.40 - venerdì 6 dicembre 2024

West escalating situation in Ukraine, pushing world toward global conflict — Putin

According to the Russian president, Western countries “are responsible for the present-day tragedy”.

MINSK, December 6. /TASS/. The West continues escalating the situation in Ukraine, pushing the world toward a global conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

“Of special concern, naturally, is the situation in the European region, in particular, in Ukraine. Western countries are deliberately escalating tensions – it is they who bear responsibility for the tragedy we see today, and they only continue to aggravate the situation,” Putin said at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

“This irresponsible policy is driving the world to the brink of a global conflict,” he stressed.

“We know the position of Belarus and its president [Alexander Lukashenko], which is to settle this crisis peacefully,” he said. “We have talked about this time and again and, naturally, while exchanging views today, we paid due attention to this issue.”

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS