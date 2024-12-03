TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * PUTIN: «STRATEGIC DEFEAT WOULD MEAN DESTRUCTION FOR RUSSIA»

17.34 - martedì 3 dicembre 2024

LINK

Strategic defeat would mean destruction for Russia, Putin says. The head of state thanked the troops participating in Russia’s special military operation for rising up to defend the country this time.

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. There have always been people in Russia who are ready to rise up to defend the country, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the service members undergoing treatment at the Center of Innovative Technologies in Orthopaedics.

“Someone from the outside says, “A strategic defeat should be inflicted on Russia.’ What does that mean? Destruction. Time after time. However, there have always been people who rise up to defend [the country],” Putin pointed out.

The head of state thanked the troops participating in Russia’s special military operation for rising up to defend the country this time.

The president also stressed that a separate section would be established for the service members willing to get an education, and the authorities would assist them in entering universities.

“There will be a separate section for all those who want to improve their skills and expand their education. We are doing everything to make sure that those with ambition and an inner need to get an education or some training have a chance to do so,” Putin said.

*