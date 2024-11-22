Popular tags: featured 20
TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * PUTIN: «RUSSIA’S ORESHNIK HAS NO ANALOGUES WORLDWIDE»

18.39 - venerdì 22 novembre 2024

LINK

Russia’s Oreshnik has no analogues worldwide — Putin. “We know what kind of developments are being carried out there, but this will happen tomorrow or in a year or two, but we have such a system already today,” the president said. MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. No one in the world can boast of having such a missile system as Russia’s Oreshnik, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

“As we know, as you know, there is no such a weapon elsewhere in the world. Yes, it will appear in other leading countries sooner of later. We know what kind of developments are being carried out there, but this will happen tomorrow or in a year or two, but we have such a system already today. And this is important,” he said at a meeting with top Russian defense officials, executives of defense sector companies and arms developers.

