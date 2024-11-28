Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Gruppo Cassa Centrale – Fondato sul bene comune

Videointervista a Giuseppe Varagone, Segretario Uil Sanità Trentino

Categoria news:
LANCIO D'AGENZIA

TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * PUTIN: «RUSSIA NOT GOING TO LEAVE STRIKES DEEP INSIDE COUNTRY UNANSWERED»

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
12.53 - giovedì 28 novembre 2024

LINK

Russia not going to leave strikes deep inside country unanswered — Putin. “As I have repeatedly said, we will always respond,” the president emphasized.

ASTANA, November 28. /TASS/. Strikes on Russian territory, including those using Western weapons, will not go unanswered, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit.

“The strikes from our side were in response to the ongoing attacks on Russian territory with US ATACMS missiles. As I have repeatedly said, we will always respond,” he emphasized.

 

*
© Gavriil Grigorov/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Categoria news:
LANCIO D'AGENZIA

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.