TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * PUTIN: «RUSSIA NOT GOING TO LEAVE STRIKES DEEP INSIDE COUNTRY UNANSWERED»

12.53 - giovedì 28 novembre 2024

LINK

Russia not going to leave strikes deep inside country unanswered — Putin. “As I have repeatedly said, we will always respond,” the president emphasized.

ASTANA, November 28. /TASS/. Strikes on Russian territory, including those using Western weapons, will not go unanswered, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit.

“The strikes from our side were in response to the ongoing attacks on Russian territory with US ATACMS missiles. As I have repeatedly said, we will always respond,” he emphasized.

*

© Gavriil Grigorov/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS