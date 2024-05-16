TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * PUTIN: «RUSSIA-CHINA RELATIONS NOT OPPORTUNISTIC, NOT DIRECTED AGAINST ANYONE»

09.04 - giovedì 16 maggio 2024

Russia-China relations not opportunistic, not directed against anyone — Putin. According to the Russian leader, Russia and China together uphold the principles of justice and a democratic world order that reflects multipolar realities and a world order based on international law.

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and China are not opportunistic and are not directed against anyone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a limited circle of delegates.

“It is of fundamental importance that relations between Russia and China are not opportunistic and are not directed against anyone. Our cooperation in world affairs today serves as one of the main stabilizing factors in the international arena,” the Russian leader pointed out.

According to Putin, Russia and China together uphold the principles of justice and a democratic world order that reflects multipolar realities and a world order based on international law. “Russia and China are successfully cooperating in the UN, BRICS, SCO and G20. We are determined to further harmonize integration processes in the Eurasian space, to combine the potential of the Eurasian Economic Community and your, my dear friend, Belt and Road Initiative,” the Russian leader listed.

Putin expressed hope that his current visit would give an additional impetus to the development of the entire complex of bilateral cooperation. “I would like to emphasize: I am very happy to arrive in China and to meet with you,” Putin told Xi Jinping.

