TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * «PUTIN MEETS WITH SYRIAN PRESIDENT IN KREMLIN»

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad in the Kremlin.

“Dear mister president, I am very happy to see you,” Putin said.

“We have the opportunity to talk about the entire set of our relations. We have not seen each other for a while,” the Russian leader added.

Previously, the two leaders met in the Kremlin on March 15, 2023, with their talks lasting three hours. Putin and Assad had a phone conversation on March 23, 2024, when Assad resolutely condemned the terror attack on Crocus City Hall, stressing that Syria was mourning together with the Russian people.