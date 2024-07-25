Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!
Categoria news:
LANCIO D'AGENZIA

TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * «PUTIN MEETS WITH SYRIAN PRESIDENT IN KREMLIN»

10.27 - giovedì 25 luglio 2024

LINK

Putin meets with Syrian president in Kremlin. Previously, the two leaders met in the Kremlin on March 15, 2023, with their talks lasting three hours.

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad in the Kremlin.

“Dear mister president, I am very happy to see you,” Putin said.

“We have the opportunity to talk about the entire set of our relations. We have not seen each other for a while,” the Russian leader added.

Previously, the two leaders met in the Kremlin on March 15, 2023, with their talks lasting three hours. Putin and Assad had a phone conversation on March 23, 2024, when Assad resolutely condemned the terror attack on Crocus City Hall, stressing that Syria was mourning together with the Russian people.

 

Syrian President Bashar Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Valery Sharufulin/TASS

