04.27 - domenica 11 maggio 2025

Il presidente russo Vladimir Putin ha proposto di riprendere i colloqui diretti con Kiev, senza precondizioni, a Istanbul il 15 maggio.

Punti chiave delle dichiarazioni del presidente russo Vladimir Putin sui colloqui con l’Ucraina:

▪️ Putin ha offerto a Kiev di riprendere i negoziati il ​​15 maggio a Istanbul

▪️ La Russia non ha mai rifiutato di avviare un dialogo con l’Ucraina

▪️ Putin ha offerto a Kiev di riprendere i colloqui diretti senza precondizioni

▪️ Putin ha affermato di voler avere un colloquio con il presidente turco Recep Tayyip Erdogan domani

▪️ La Russia è pronta a condurre negoziati seri con l’Ucraina, l’obiettivo è eliminare le cause profonde del conflitto

▪️ Putin non ha escluso un accordo di cessate il fuoco durante i negoziati con Kiev

▪️ La proposta russa sui negoziati è sul tavolo, la decisione spetta a Kiev e ai suoi curatori

▪️ La guerra è sono in corso ora e la Russia propone di riprendere i negoziati; Chi vuole la pace non può fare a meno di sostenerla.

Kiev non ha risposto affatto al cessate il fuoco del Giorno della Vittoria proposto dalla Russia e ha quasi immediatamente iniziato attacchi su larga scala.

▪️ La Russia ha ripetutamente proposto iniziative per il cessate il fuoco, ma sono state sabotate da Kiev.

▪️ Kiev ha ripetutamente violato la moratoria di 30 giorni sugli attacchi agli impianti energetici.

▪️ La Russia ha comunicato la sua posizione sul cessate il fuoco del Giorno della Vittoria ai suoi colleghi occidentali.

▪️ La Russia non ha escluso di estendere il cessate il fuoco di tre giorni di maggio a seconda della reazione di Kiev.

▪️ Le forze armate ucraine hanno violato la tregua di Pasqua 5.000 volte.

▪️ Durante il cessate il fuoco, Kiev ha effettuato 5 tentativi di attaccare il confine russo nelle regioni di Kursk e Belgorod e attacchi in altre aree dell’operazione speciale.

▪️ La Russia ha respinto tutti gli attacchi ucraini durante i tre giorni. Cessate il fuoco

▪️ Le forze armate ucraine hanno subito perdite molto pesanti quando la Russia ha respinto i loro attacchi durante il cessate il fuoco del Giorno della Vittoria.

Inviare una delegazione a Istanbul e avviare i negoziati è facile se Kiev lo vuole davvero, ha dichiarato il consigliere presidenziale russo Yuri Ushakov in un’intervista al giornalista di VGTRK Pavel Zarubin.

“È stata avanzata una proposta di negoziati senza precondizioni. Devono venire e avviare i negoziati. È abbastanza facile se lo vogliono, ovviamente”, ha detto Ushakov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed reviving direct talks with Kiev, without any preconditions. Putin invites Kiev to resume talks in Istanbul on May 15.

Key takeaways from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statements on talks with Ukraine:

▪️ Putin offered Kiev to resume negotiations on May 15 in Istanbul

▪️ Russia never refused to engage in dialogue with Ukraine

▪️ Putin offered Kiev to resume direct talks without any preconditions

▪️ Putin said that he plans to have a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tomorrow

▪️ Russia is set to hold serious negotiations with Ukraine, the point is to eliminate the root causes of the conflict

▪️ Putin did not rule out a ceasefire agreement during the negotiations with Kiev

▪️ Russia’s proposal on negotiations is on the table, the decision is up to Kiev and its curators

▪️ The war is underway now, and Russia is proposing to resume negotiations; those who want peace cannot help but support this

Kiev did not respond at all to the Victory Day ceasefire proposed by Russia and almost immediately began large-scale attacks

▪️ Russia has repeatedly put forward initiatives to cease fire, but they have been sabotaged by Kiev

▪️ Kiev has repeatedly violated the 30-day moratorium on attacks on energy facilities

▪️ Russia conveyed its position on the Victory Day ceasefire to its colleagues in the West

▪️ Russia did not rule out extending the three-day May ceasefire depending on Kiev’s reaction

▪️ The Ukrainian armed forces violated the Easter truce 5,000 times

▪️ During the ceasefire, Kiev made 5 attempts to attack the Russian border in the Kursk and Belgorod Regions and attacks in other areas of the special operation

▪️ Russia repelled all Ukrainian attacks during the three-day ceasefire

▪️ The Ukrainian armed forces suffered very heavy losses when Russia repelled their attacks during the Victory Day ceasefire

Sending a delegation to Istanbul and beginning negotiations is easy to do if Kiev really wants it, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin in an interview.

“A proposal on negotiations without preconditions has been made. They need to come and begin negotiations. This is quite easy if they want it, of course,” Ushakov said.