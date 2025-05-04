12.06 - domenica 4 maggio 2025

La Russia ha capacità sufficienti per portare a termine con successo l’operazione militare speciale in Ucraina senza ricorrere alle armi nucleari, ha affermato il presidente russo Vladimir Putin in una conversazione con il giornalista Pavel Zarubin.

“Volevano provocarci, volevano che commettessimo errori”, ha detto il capo di Stato russo. “E non c’era bisogno di usare le armi che avete menzionato. Spero che non ce ne sarà bisogno”, ha aggiunto.

Russia has sufficient capabilities to successfully complete the special military operation in Ukraine without resorting to nuclear arms, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a conversation with journalist Pavel Zarubin.

“They wanted to provoke us, wanted us to make mistakes,” the Russian head of state said. “And there was no need to use the weapons that you mentioned. I hope that it won’t be necessary,” he added.