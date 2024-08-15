TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * «PROGRESS MS-28 CARGO SPACECRAFT WITH FOOD, EQUIPMENT FOR ISS PLACED IN ORBIT»

08.45 - giovedì 15 agosto 2024

KOROLYOV /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket has taken the Progress MS-28 cargo spacecraft carrying food and equipment for the International Space Station (ISS) to orbit, a TASS correspondent reported from Russia’s mission control center.

The carrier rocket with the cargo spacecraft was launched at 6:20 a.m. Moscow time (3:20 a.m. GMT) from the Baikonur spaceport.

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS