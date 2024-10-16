TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * PRIME MINISTER MISHUSTIN, «RUSSIA-CHINA COOPERATION ON THE RISE DESPITE EXTERNAL PRESSURE»

09.29 - mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024

ISLAMABAD, October 16. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are stepping up economic cooperation and launching joint investment projects despite unprecedented external pressure, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

“Russia and China are stepping up economic cooperation despite unprecedented external pressure. We are increasing the volume of mutual trade and launching joint investment projects. Our energy partnership has acquired a comprehensive strategic character, covering oil, gas, coal and nuclear areas of cooperation,” he said at a meeting with Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of Government.

Moscow and Beijing are also creating new international transport corridors and paying special attention to agriculture and strengthening food security in Russia and China, the Russian prime minister added.

Traditions of good-neighborliness and friendship

At the very beginning of the meeting, Mishustin conveyed best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping on behalf of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and himself. “Next week our leaders will meet at the BRICS summit in Kazan, and of course we expect to see our friend Xi Jinping there,” the Russian prime minister said.

He congratulated his counterpart and all Chinese friends on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the People’s Republic of China and diplomatic relations with Russia.

“Over the past three-quarters of a century, Russia-China cooperation has acquired new quality, new filling. We are building up the traditions of good-neighborliness, friendship and strategic partnership, but we are also looking confidently to the future,” Mishustin concluded.

