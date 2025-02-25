TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * PESKOV: «TERRE RARE, RUSSIA E STATI UNITI HANNO ANCORA MOLTA STRADA DA FARE PER RIPRISTINARE LA FIDUCIA»

11.36 - martedì 25 febbraio 2025

Il portavoce del Cremlino rivela se Putin si fida degli USA. “Dovremo fare numerosi piccoli passi l’uno verso l’altro, il che aiuterà a creare e ripristinare un’atmosfera di fiducia”, ha sottolineato Dmitry Peskov MOSCA, 25 febbraio.

/TASS/. Russia e Stati Uniti hanno ancora molta strada da fare per ripristinare la fiducia dopo tutte le difficoltà degli ultimi anni, ha affermato il portavoce del Cremlino Dmitry Peskov.

Alla domanda se il leader russo Vladimir Putin si fidasse degli americani quando ha offerto loro la cooperazione sugli elementi delle terre rare, Peskov ha detto: “Ci fidiamo di noi stessi. Per dire se ci fidiamo o meno degli americani, dobbiamo fare molta strada”.

“Dovremo sviluppare misure per ripristinare e rafforzare la fiducia reciproca. Dovremo fare numerosi piccoli passi l’uno verso l’altro, il che aiuterà a creare e ripristinare un’atmosfera di fiducia. Negli ultimi quattro anni sono stati fatti molti danni e molto è stato distrutto. È impossibile ricostruire tutto in un istante. Abbiamo molto da fare”, ha sottolineato il portavoce presidenziale russo.

Kremlin spokesman reveals if Putin trusts US

“We’ll have to take numerous small steps towards each other, which will help create and restore the atmosphere of trust,” Dmitry Peskov pointed out MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russia and the US have a long way to go to restore trust after all the difficulties of the past few years, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

When asked whether Russian leader Vladimir Putin trusted the Americans when he offered them cooperation on rare-earth elements, Peskov said: “We trust ourselves. In order to say if we trust the Americans or not, we need to go a long way.”

“We’ll have to develop measures to restore and strengthen mutual trust. We’ll have to take numerous small steps towards each other, which will help create and restore the atmosphere of trust. Much damage was done in the past four years and much was destroyed. It’s impossible to rebuild it all in an instant. We have a lot to do,” the Russian presidential spokesman pointed out.

