martedì 26 novembre 2024

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The idea to provide the Kiev regime with nuclear weapons is highly extremist, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

“Even the most provocative policies aimed at escalating tensions have a highly extremist aspect. So, probably, this viewpoint belongs to this ultra-extremist flank,” the Kremlin official said.

He noted that this is an absolutely irresponsible line of reasoning from those with a poor grasp of reality. Peskov also pointed out that such suggestions are being voiced anonymously.

On November 21, the New York Times reported that some officials in the US and Europe proposed returning nuclear arms to Kiev, which Ukraine gave up after the fall of the Soviet Union. However, the newspaper noted that this is difficult to carry out and fraught with grave consequences.