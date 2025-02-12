TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * PESKOV: «LA TELEFONATA TRA PUTIN E TRUMP È STATA MOLTO LUNGA»

19.42 - mercoledì 12 febbraio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Putin e Trump parlano al telefono — Cremlino. Trump ha ripetutamente annunciato l’intenzione di parlare con il presidente russo nelle ultime settimane.

MOSCA, 12 febbraio. /TASS/. Il presidente russo Vladimir Putin ha avuto una conversazione telefonica con il suo omologo statunitense Donald Trump, ha affermato il portavoce del Cremlino Dmitry Peskov.

“La conversazione telefonica tra il presidente Putin e il leader statunitense Donald Trump è appena terminata”, ha affermato Peskov. “È stata una telefonata molto lunga, è durata quasi un’ora e mezza”, ha aggiunto.

Trump ha ripetutamente annunciato l’intenzione di parlare con il presidente russo nelle ultime settimane. Il leader statunitense ha prestato molta attenzione al conflitto in Ucraina e ha espresso il suo desiderio di contribuire a porvi fine.

*

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US president Donald Trump

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

///

Putin, Trump speak over phone — Kremlin. Trump has repeatedly announced plans to speak with the Russian president in recent weeks. MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“The telephone conversation between President Putin and US leader Donald Trump has just ended,” Peskov said. “It was a very long phone call, it lasted almost an hour and a half,” he added.

Trump has repeatedly announced plans to speak with the Russian president in recent weeks. The US leader has paid much attention to the conflict in Ukraine and expressed his desire to help bring it to an end.