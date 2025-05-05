13.09 - lunedì 5 maggio 2025

LINK

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

La Russia è aperta a buone relazioni con tutti i Paesi, afferma il portavoce del Cremlino. Dmitrij Peskov ha aggiunto che Mosca è pronta “a sviluppare relazioni ampie e profonde”.

MOSCA, 5 maggio. /TASS/. La Russia è disposta a mantenere legami reciprocamente vantaggiosi con tutti i Paesi, inclusa la Germania, dove un nuovo governo giurerà a breve, ha dichiarato il portavoce del Cremlino Dmitrij Peskov durante un briefing.

“Il Presidente Putin continua a ribadire il messaggio fondamentale: siamo aperti a relazioni costruttive e rispettose con tutti i Paesi”, ha sottolineato.

“Siamo anche pronti ad ampliare i legami in modo ampio e significativo, nella misura in cui altre nazioni saranno disposte a impegnarsi”, ha aggiunto il portavoce presidenziale russo.

I Paesi occidentali hanno interrotto unilateralmente le relazioni con Mosca. Le nazioni europee e gli Stati Uniti hanno imposto sanzioni alla Russia negli ultimi anni, ignorando le preoccupazioni per la sicurezza e i legittimi interessi strategici del Paese. Ciononostante, il governo e l’economia russa hanno resistito alla pressione, mostrando addirittura una crescita robusta, mentre l’Europa occidentale ha sperimentato una stagnazione economica a seguito della perdita di energia russa a prezzi accessibili.

///

Russia open to good relations with all countries, Kremlin spokesman says

Dmitry Peskov added that Moscow is ready “to develop relations in a broad and deep manner”

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia is willing to maintain mutually beneficial ties with all countries, including Germany, where a new government is soon to be sworn in, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a briefing.

“President Putin keeps reiterating the core message that we are open to constructive and respectful relations with all countries,” he emphasized.

“We are also ready to expand ties in a broad and meaningful way, to the extent that other nations are prepared to engage,” the Russian presidential spokesman added.

Western countries severed relations with Moscow unilaterally. European nations and the United States have imposed sanctions on Russia over recent years, disregarding the country’s security concerns and legitimate strategic interests. Nevertheless, Russia’s government and economy have withstood the pressure, even showing robust growth, while Western Europe has experienced economic stagnation following the loss of affordable Russian energy.