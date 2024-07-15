Popular tags: featured 20
TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * PENNSYLVANIA: «DONALD TRUMP SAID HE COULD HAVE BEEN KILLED, BUT A MIRACLE OCCURRED»

11.27 - lunedì 15 luglio 2024

Trump says he is supposed to be dead, survived by miracle. According to the politician, the assassination attempt would have been successful had he not “turned his head slightly to the right to read a chart on illegal immigrants”.

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. Ex-US President Donald Trump said that he could have been killed in an attempt on his life during a speech in Pennsylvania but a miracle happened.

“The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle. <…> I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” Trump said in an interview with the New York Post.

According to Trump, the doctor told him that he had never seen anyone survive getting hit by an AR-15-style rifle. “I just wanted to keep speaking, but I just got shot,” he noted.

According to the politician, the assassination attempt would have been successful had he not “turned his head slightly to the right to read a chart on illegal immigrants.”

An attempt on Trump’s life took place on July 13 at an election rally in Pennsylvania. The former president was wounded but his life is not in danger: the bullet tore off a small piece of his ear. One of his supporters was killed in the shooting. The attacker was killed by the Secret Service personnel.

