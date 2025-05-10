TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * MINISTERO DIFESA: «LE TRUPPE UCRAINE HANNO TENTATO QUATTRO VOLTE DI SFONDARE IL CONFINE NELLE REGIONI KURSK E BELGOROD»

16.20 - sabato 10 maggio 2025

Le truppe ucraine hanno tentato quattro volte di sfondare il confine di Stato russo nelle regioni di Kursk e Belgorod, ha affermato il Ministero della Difesa russo.

“Lungo l’intera linea di combattimento, le unità ucraine hanno condotto 2.669 bombardamenti contro le nostre forze utilizzando artiglieria a tubo, carri armati e mortai, oltre a 46 con l’impiego di sistemi di lancio multiplo di razzi. Inoltre, sono stati effettuati 6.562 attacchi e lanci di munizioni con velivoli senza pilota”, ha aggiunto il Ministero della Difesa russo.

Le forze armate russe stanno reagendo a tutte le violazioni del regime di cessate il fuoco da parte delle truppe ucraine, ha osservato il ministero.

Ukrainian troops have attempted to break through the Russian state border in the Kursk and Belgorod regions four times, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“Along the entire line of combat engagement, Ukrainian units conducted 2,669 shelling attacks on our forces using tube artillery, tanks and mortars, as well as 46 with the use of multiple launch rocket systems. Additionally, 6,562 strikes and munitions drops were carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles,” the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Russia’s armed forces are reacting in kind to all violations of a ceasefire regime by Ukrainian troops, the ministry noted.