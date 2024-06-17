TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * MILITARY OPERATION IN UKRAINE: «RUSSIA’S DEFENSE CHIEF LISTENS TO REPORTS ON SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION IN COMMAND CENTER»

11.00 - lunedì 17 giugno 2024

Military operatin in Ukraine. Russia’s defense chief listens to reports on special military operation in command center. As the ministry specified, Andrey Belousov also listened to a report on coordinating the work of Russian peacekeeping units and the commandant’s service in new Russian regions. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov inspected the Ground Forces’ command center and listened to reports on the situation in the special military operation area in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

“Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov inspected the Army command center where he listened to reports by the senior staff of the Army Main Command on combat control of large formations, units and forces, the current situation in the area of the special military operation and the nature of enemy operations,” the ministry said in a statement.

The defense minister also listened to reports on combat operations in the special military operation area in Ukraine and coordination of peacekeepers’ missions and the commandant’s service in the country’s new regions, it said.

“The defense chief listened to a report on combat duty and the work of operational groups for coordination and control of troop combat operations in the area of the special military operation and troop comprehensive supplies,” the ministry said.

As the ministry specified, “the defense chief also listened to a report on coordinating the work of Russian peacekeeping units and the commandant’s service, in particular, in new Russian regions, and the procedure of interaction with regional authorities in providing assistance in case of emergencies,” it said.

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov

© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS