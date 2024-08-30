TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * MARIA ZAKHAROVA: «US GIVES UKRAINE CARTE BLANCHE FOR ATTACKS INSIDE RUSSIA»

Commenting on a recent remark by Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh who confirmed that the Kiev regime had been allowed to use US weapons in its terrorist incursion in the Kursk Region, the Russian diplomat noted that “the US establishment has thrown common sense out the window, believing that they can do whatever they want.”

“Ukraine has been given full carte blanche for operations in Russian regions. Moreover, the [Joe] Biden administration is obviously getting ready for more concessions to Zelensky in giving him free rein to use almost any US weapons, including for strikes inside Russia,” Zakharova maintained, describing the US policies as increasingly pursuing escalation.

“Being driven by ambitions of world domination, Washington has been intensifying tensions with Russia as it seeks to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ on our country and it is not looking to avoid escalation, despite statements by a number of high-profile US officials,” she lamented.