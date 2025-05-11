11.30 - domenica 11 maggio 2025

Punti chiave della dichiarazione del Ministero della Difesa sui risultati del cessate il fuoco del V-Day tra Russia e Ucraina:

L’esercito russo ha rispettato rigorosamente il cessate il fuoco in vigore dalle 21:00 GMT del 7 maggio alle 21:00 GMT del 10 maggio.

Le forze armate ucraine hanno violato il cessate il fuoco 14.043 volte

Le truppe ucraine hanno tentato cinque volte di violare il confine di stato russo nelle regioni di Kursk e Belgorod durante il cessate il fuoco

I militari russi continuano l’operazione militare speciale dopo la fine del cessate il fuoco del V-Day

//

Key takeaways from the Defense Ministry’s statement on the results of the V-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine:

The Russian military strictly complied with the ceasefire in effect from 9:00 p.m. GMT on May 7 to 9:00 p.m. GMT on May 10

The Ukrainian armed forces violated the ceasefire 14,043 times

Ukrainian troops made five attempts to breach the Russian state border in the Kursk and Belgorod Regions during the ceasefire

Russian servicemen continue the special military operation after the V-day ceasefire ended