09.15 - giovedì 28 novembre 2024

US president, not individual politicians, should make all decisions — Lavrov. Decisions are made by the supreme commander-in-chief, the top Russian diplomat said. MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russia assumes that in the United States the president should make all decisions, not individual supporters of escalation, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin.

Commenting on calls by US politicians to hand over nuclear weapons to Kiev, the top diplomat said: “Politicians are politicians precisely for this reason, to constantly keep public attention on their person.”

“We also have politicians who talk about escalation. Decisions are made by the supreme commander-in-chief. I have a hope that it should be the same in the United States,” Lavrov said.

*

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS