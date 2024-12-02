16.10 - lunedì 2 dicembre 2024

Russia ready to consider Ukraine proposals based on sincere desire for peace — Lavrov

According to the minister, Russia’s position is based on the will of the people who found themselves in the area of hostilities “after the Kiev regime declared them terrorists”, MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to consider proposals for settlement in Ukraine that are motivated by a sincere desire for peace, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Moscow.

“There are now quite a few initiatives that are being put forward by different countries on different continents, which, as we see, are driven by a genuine desire to establish peace. And Prime Minister [Viktor] Orban’s recent peace tour is one example of such initiatives, as are some others, including the Chinese-Brazilian, South African and Arab initiatives. We are ready to consider them all,” he said in comments posted to his Hungarian counterpart’s account on Facebook (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as an extremist organization in Russia).

“We absolutely agree that those, who are in favor of peace, have the right position, and those, who believe that it is necessary to fight until someone suffers a strategic defeat on the battlefield, these people do not reflect the interests of even their own nations,” Lavrov went on to say.

According to the minister, Russia’s position is based on the will of the people who found themselves in the area of hostilities “after the Kiev regime declared them terrorists.” The Ukrainian government passed legislation to annihilate the rights of Russian speakers, he said.

“Without eliminating this root cause, I do not see how else this crisis can be resolved,” the minister continued.