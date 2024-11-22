TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * KREMLIN: «PUTIN STAYS OPEN TO CONTACTS TO REACH ‘PEACEFUL TRACK’»

18.25 - venerdì 22 novembre 2024

Putin stays open to contacts to reach ‘peaceful track’ — Kremlin. Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on November 21, announcing that in response to the West’s decision to authorize strategic-depth strikes on Russia, Moscow used its new Oreshnik medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile for the first time.

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that he remains open to any contacts to reach a “peaceful track” and de-escalate the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“In his statement yesterday, the president emphasized his readiness for any contacts aimed at de-escalation, preventing further escalation, or pursuing a peaceful track. The president’s openness to dialogue remains as relevant as ever, as he himself stated,” Peskov told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on November 21, announcing that in response to the West’s decision to authorize strategic-depth strikes on Russia, Moscow used its new Oreshnik medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile for the first time. The missile, which struck a defense production site in Dnepr (formerly Dnepropetrovsk), was fitted with a conventional warhead, but is designed to carry a nuclear charge as well.

In the president’s words, Oreshnik attacks targets at a speed of Mach 10, or 2.5-3 kilometers per second. Modern air defense systems and missile defense systems deployed by the Americans in Europe cannot intercept such missiles, he added. The Russian leader also emphasized that the provocative policy of the West could have dire consequences for it in case of further escalation of the conflict.