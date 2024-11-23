TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * «KREMLIN EXPLAINS WHY ORESHNIK MISSILE CAME AS SURPRISE»

15.22 - sabato 23 novembre 2024

Kremlin explains why Oreshnik missile came as surprise. “I am sure that neither of us is even aware right now of any new future developments.”, Peskov said. MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The research and development of current Russian weapons are not being particularly publicized, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Replying to a question about the newest Oreshnik missile, the Kremlin official said: “I am sure that neither of us is even aware right now of any new future developments.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out on November 21 that US-and UK-made missiles had targeted military facilities in Russia’s Kursk and Bryansk borderline regions following a move by the US and its NATO allies to authorize the use of their long-range weapons for strikes against Russia. According to Putin, in retaliation to the attacks, Russia for the first time used its newest Oreshnik non-nuclear intermediate-range ballistic missiles against Ukraine’s Yuzhmash defense industry facility in Dnepropetrovsk (called Dnepr in Ukraine). The Russian leader emphasized that the West could face dire consequences if its provocative policy escalated the conflict further.

Conflict in Ukraine no longer regional war — German defense minister. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on November 21 that strikes on Russian territory with Western long-range missiles had made the conflict in Ukraine a global one

BERLIN, November 23. /TASS/. The confrontation in Ukraine is no longer a regional conflict, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

The conflict in Ukraine “ceased to be a regional war long ago,” the DPA news agency quoted him as saying at an event organized to the Friedrich Ebert Foundation close to Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD). According to Pistorius, Russia has “entirely switched to the war economy” and is manufacturing as many weapons and munitions in three months as the European Union can manufacture in a year. “Our defense is a fragile thing,” he said and called on Germany to invest more into its warfare capacities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on November 21 that strikes on Russian territory with Western long-range missiles had made the conflict in Ukraine a global one. The West’s provocative policy may entail serious consequences if escalation continues, the Russian leader warned.