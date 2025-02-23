TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * KAROLINE LEAVITT: «TRUMP ATTRIBUISCE GRANDE IMPORTANZA ALLA FIRMA DELL’ACCORDO MINERARIO CON L’UCRAINA»

08.30 - domenica 23 febbraio 2025

Trump attaches great importance to signing minerals deal with Ukraine – White House

It also will be a great economic partnership between the United States of America and for the Ukrainian

WASHINGTON, February 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes it is very important to strike a deal with Ukraine on minerals, as it will allow the US to recover the funds spent on assistance to Kiev, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Saturday.

“When it comes to the critical minerals, this is an important piece for the president. It’s very important for the president, because it will recoup American tax dollars,” she said. “It also will be a great economic partnership between the United States of America and for the Ukrainian people as well.”

Trump said earlier on Saturday that the US was close to concluding said deal. He also expressed confidence that Washington would be able to recover the funds spent on aid to Ukraine. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported, citing sources, that Washington and Kiev could sign the minerals deal on February 22.

In early February, US President Donald Trump said America is interested in obtaining rare-earth metals from Ukraine. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gave Vladimir Zelensky the proposed US mineral deal on February 12. Zelensky did not sign the agreement either during his meeting with Bessent or later in Munich at a meeting with US Vice President JD, even though he previously indicated he was willing to do so. Zelensky insisted the deal has no security guarantees for Ukraine. The country proposed amendments, but the American team in Munich rejected them. Zelensky’s failure to sign the accord caused US-Ukraine ties to deteriorate.