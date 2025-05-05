TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * «IL PRESIDENTE USA TRUMP VALUTERÀ UN POSSIBILE INCONTRO CON PUTIN, IN ARABIA SAUDITA A METÀ MAGGIO»

05.00 - lunedì 5 maggio 2025

Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha affermato che dovrà valutare un possibile incontro con il suo omologo russo Vladimir Putin in Arabia Saudita a metà maggio.

A suo dire, gli Stati Uniti hanno avuto buoni colloqui su Russia e Ucraina durante il fine settimana.

US President Donald Trump said that he would have to think about a potential meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia in mid-May.

According to him, the US had good talks on Russia and Ukraine over the weekend.