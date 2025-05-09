TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * «IL MINISTRO DEGLI ESTERI IRANIANO ARAGHCHI HA CONFERMATO CHE IRAN E USA ORGANIZZERANNO IL QUARTO COLLOQUIO SUL PROGRAMMA NUCLEARE DI TEHERAN IN OMAN, L’11 MAGGIO»

19.26 - venerdì 9 maggio 2025

Il Ministro degli Esteri iraniano Abbas Araghchi ha confermato che l’Iran e gli Stati Uniti intendono tenere il quarto round dei colloqui indiretti sul programma nucleare di Teheran in Oman l’11 maggio.

“Gli amici omaniti ci hanno chiesto informazioni su domenica e abbiamo espresso il nostro consenso”, ha dichiarato Araghchi su Telegram. L’ora e il luogo esatti dei colloqui saranno decisi dal Paese ospitante, ha aggiunto.

L’agenzia di stampa Tasnim aveva precedentemente riportato che Teheran aveva accettato di tenere il prossimo round di colloqui in Oman l’11 maggio.

/

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Iran and the US plan to hold the fourth round of their indirect talks on Tehran’s nuclear program in Oman on May 11.

“Omani friends asked us about Sunday and we expressed our consent,” Araghchi said on Telegram. The exact time and place of the talks will be determined by the host country, he added.

The Tasnim news agency reported previously that Tehran agreed to hold the next round of talks in Oman on May 11.