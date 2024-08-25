TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * «IDF ATTACKS HEZBOLLAH TARGETS LEBANON OVER PREPARED STRIKE AT ISRAEL»

TEL AVIV, August 25. /TASS/. IDF planes attack Hezbollah targets in Lebanon due to the preparation of a missile strike on Israeli territory, the IDF press office said.

“The IDF learned that Hezbollah was preparing to launch missiles at Israeli territory. In response to these threats, the IDF carries out strikes at terrorist targets in Lebanon. IDF planes currently carry out strikes at Hezbollah targets that pose a direct threat to Israeli citizens. After the strikes are carried out and the situation is assessed by the IDF home front command, vital recommendations will be issued for people living in certain parts of Israel,” the press office said.

In this regard, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said that, since October, 2023, Hezbollah militants have launched over 6,700 missiles and drones at Israeli territory.

“For purposes of self-defense, in order to eliminate these threats, the IDF carries out strikes at terrorist targets in Lebanon, where Hezbollah planned to begin its attacks on Israeli civilians from,” he added.

“We warn the civilians present in regions that Hezbollah operates in to immediately leave dangerous areas for their own safety. The continued Hezbollah aggression may pull the people of Lebanon, the people of Israel and the entire region into a wider escalation,” Hagari underscored.