TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * «I PUNTI CHIAVE DELL’INTERVISTA DI PUTIN, SUL CANALE TELEVISIVO ROSSIYA-1»

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –
///
*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **
Punti chiave dell’intervista di Vladimir Putin per il documentario “Russia. Cremlino. Putin. 25 anni” sul canale televisivo Rossiya-1:
▪️ Mosca non si stava preparando per una guerra nel Donbass, ma stava cercando una soluzione pacifica
▪️ Firmando gli accordi di Minsk-2, la Russia sperava che fossero rispettati, ma è stata “semplicemente ingannata”
▪️ Nel 2014, era irrealistico lanciare un’operazione militare speciale, la Russia non era preparata a contrastare l’Occidente
▪️ Il rifiuto dell’Occidente di riconoscere l’indipendenza e la sovranità della Russia ha innescato l’operazione militare speciale
▪️ Dopo la caduta dell’Unione Sovietica, l’Occidente voleva dividere la Russia in 4 o 5 parti
///
Key takeaways from Vladimir Putin’s interview for the Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 years documentary on the Rossiya-1 TV channel:
▪️ Moscow was not getting ready for a war in Donbass but seeking a peaceful solution
▪️ By signing the Minsk-2 accords, Russia hoped that they would be respected but was ‘simply duped’
▪️ In 2014, it was unrealistic to launch a special military operation, Russia was not prepared to counteract the West
▪️ The West’s refusal to recognize Russia’s independence and sovereignty triggered the special military operation
▪️ After the fall of the Soviet Union, the West wanted to divide Russia into 4 or 5 parts