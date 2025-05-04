15.01 - domenica 4 maggio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Punti chiave dell’intervista di Vladimir Putin per il documentario “Russia. Cremlino. Putin. 25 anni” sul canale televisivo Rossiya-1:

▪️ Mosca non si stava preparando per una guerra nel Donbass, ma stava cercando una soluzione pacifica

▪️ Firmando gli accordi di Minsk-2, la Russia sperava che fossero rispettati, ma è stata “semplicemente ingannata”

▪️ Nel 2014, era irrealistico lanciare un’operazione militare speciale, la Russia non era preparata a contrastare l’Occidente

▪️ Il rifiuto dell’Occidente di riconoscere l’indipendenza e la sovranità della Russia ha innescato l’operazione militare speciale

▪️ Dopo la caduta dell’Unione Sovietica, l’Occidente voleva dividere la Russia in 4 o 5 parti

Key takeaways from Vladimir Putin’s interview for the Russia. Kremlin. Putin. 25 years documentary on the Rossiya-1 TV channel:

▪️ Moscow was not getting ready for a war in Donbass but seeking a peaceful solution

▪️ By signing the Minsk-2 accords, Russia hoped that they would be respected but was ‘simply duped’

▪️ In 2014, it was unrealistic to launch a special military operation, Russia was not prepared to counteract the West

▪️ The West’s refusal to recognize Russia’s independence and sovereignty triggered the special military operation

▪️ After the fall of the Soviet Union, the West wanted to divide Russia into 4 or 5 parts