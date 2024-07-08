TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) *«HUNGARIAN PM SUPPORTS CHINA’S PEACE PLAN FOR UKRAINE»

09.45 - lunedì 8 luglio 2024

Hungarian PM supports China’s peace plan for Ukraine. “As for the conflict near Hungary, we highly appreciate your peace initiative,” Viktor Orban told Xi.

BEIJING, July 8. /TASS/. Hungary supports China’s plan on settling the Ukrainian conflict, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing.

“Hungarians are a peaceful nation. So we stand on the side of peace, not war,” MTI cited the head of the Hungarian government as saying. Orban reiterated that the military conflict in neighboring Ukraine has been underway for two years and a half and this entire time “Hungary has been living in the shadow of a war.” “Therefore, it is very important for us that China is calling for world peace, not war. As for the conflict near Hungary, we highly appreciate your peace initiative,” he told Xi.

Upon arriving in Beijing, Orban wrote on X that “China is a key power in creating the conditions for #peace in the Russia-Ukraine war. This is why I came to meet with President Xi in Beijing, just two months after his official visit to Budapest.”

On July 5 in Moscow, Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the possible ways of settling the Ukrainian conflict and launching peace talks. On July 2, the Hungarian premier visited Kiev for a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky. Hungary has repeatedly expressed support for China’s 12-point peace plan proposed on February 24, 2023, which involves ceasing combat and resuming peace talks.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File