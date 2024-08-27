TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * GROSSI: «KURSK NPP OPERATING IN ‘VERY CLOSE TO NORMAL’ MODE»

17.03 - martedì 27 agosto 2024

Kursk NPP operating in ‘very close to normal’ mode — Grossi. Earlier, the IAEA chief called the risk of damage to the plant due to the Ukrainian actions very serious.

KURCHATOV, August 27. /TASS/. The Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) is operating in a very close to normal mode, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi told reporters after inspecting the plant.

Regarding [the] operation of the nuclear power plant: what I’ve seen is that the station is operating in a very close to normal conditions,” he said.

“I’ve had a possibility to visit it, to look at all the most important parts of the nuclear power plant: the reactor hall, the turbine hall, the control room, and every other essential part of the station, and the storage of the spent fuel as well,” Grossi listed.

On Tuesday, Rafael Grossi arrived in the city of Kurchatov, where he inspected the Kursk NPP. After the inspection, he reported that he saw traces of drone attacks on the territory of the plant. Earlier, he called the risk of damage to the plant due to the Ukrainian actions very serious.

*

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS