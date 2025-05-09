TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * «GLI USA ED I SUOI PARTNER IMPORRANNO ULTERIORI SANZIONI SE NON VERRÀ RAGGIUNTO UN CESSATE IL FUOCO DI 30 GIORNI TRA RUSSIA E UCRAINA»

00.04 - venerdì 9 maggio 2025

Gli Stati Uniti e i suoi partner imporranno ulteriori sanzioni se non verrà raggiunto un cessate il fuoco di 30 giorni tra Russia e Ucraina, ha affermato il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump in un post sul suo social media Truth.

“I colloqui con Russia e Ucraina proseguono. Gli Stati Uniti chiedono, idealmente, un cessate il fuoco incondizionato di 30 giorni. Si spera che venga rispettato un cessate il fuoco accettabile e che entrambi i Paesi siano ritenuti responsabili del rispetto della sacralità di questi negoziati diretti”, ha scritto il leader statunitense.

“Se il cessate il fuoco non verrà rispettato, gli Stati Uniti e i loro partner imporranno ulteriori sanzioni”, ha avvertito.

The United States and its partners will impose additional sanctions unless there is a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said in a post on his Truth Social media.

“Talks with Russia/Ukraine continue. The US calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations,” the US leader wrote.

“If the ceasefire is not respected, the US and its partners will impose further sanctions,” he warned.