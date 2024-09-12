08.31 - giovedì 12 settembre 2024

Kiev lost some 7,000 troops in Sudzha district of Kursk Region — commander. According to Apty Alaudinov, Ukraine is taking heavy casualties.

KURSK, September 12. /TASS/. Since the start of the incursion into the Kursk Region on August 6. the armed forces of Ukraine lost at least 7,000 troops in the Sudzha district alone, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, has told TASS.

“Since the start of this operation in Kursk, the adversary is estimated to have lost around 7,000 troops in our zone of responsibility [Sudzha district] alone,” he said.

The Ukrainian military launched a massive attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region on August 6. The Russian Defense Ministry reported on September 11 that over the period of combat operations in the Kursk area, the enemy has lost over 12,200 personnel, 96 tanks, 42 infantry fighting vehicles, 77 armored personnel carriers, 656 armored combat vehicles, 401 motor vehicles, 90 artillery guns, 26 multiple launch rocket systems, including seven HIMARS rocket launchers and five M270 MLRS, eight surface-to-air missile systems, two transporter-loader vehicles, 22 electronic warfare stations and seven counter-battery radar stations, two air-defense radar systems, eight engineering vehicles, among them two obstacle-clearing vehicles and one UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle.

