TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * FACTBOX: «WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON FORMER US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP»

07.58 - domenica 14 luglio 2024

NEW YORK, July 14. /TASS/. Shots were fired during a public speech of former US President Donald Trump before his supporters in Pennsylvania.

Trump was led away by the Secret Service with a bloodied ear.

TASS has gathered the main facts about the incident.

Shooting sounds

– Shots were heard during Trump’s speech. Then he fell and was shut covered up by the Secret Service.

– During the broadcast, one could see that the ex-president had blood on his right ear.

– The shooter has been eliminated. At least one Trump supporter was killed.

– After the assassination attempt, Trump was taken to the hospital, he is safe.

– Law enforcement agencies began an investigation into the incident.

– One Trump supporter is dead, two more are in critical condition.

Trump’s statement after the shooting

– The former US President said that nothing is known about the shooter yet.

– He confirmed that he was wounded in the right ear.

– Trump expressed condolences to the family of the deceased supporter.

US President’s reaction

– US President Joe Biden said that there is no place for violence in the country.

– He condemned the shooting at the rally and called on US citizens for unity.

– The President said he was waiting for more information about the shooting and was glad that Trump was alive.

– Biden said he does not have all the facts to call the shooting an attempt on Trump’s life.

Reaction in the world

– EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell condemned the incident.

– Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador also condemned the incident.

– The office of Argentine President Javier Miley called the incident an attack on democracy.

– Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed support for Trump.

– Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the incident unacceptable.

– Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla condemned the assassination attempt.

– Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also called the incident unacceptable.

© AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar