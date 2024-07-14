TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * FACTBOX: «WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON FORMER US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP»

FACTBOX: What is known about assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, TASS has gathered the main facts about the incident.
NEW YORK, July 14. /TASS/. Shots were fired during a public speech of former US President Donald Trump before his supporters in Pennsylvania.
Trump was led away by the Secret Service with a bloodied ear.
TASS has gathered the main facts about the incident.
Shooting sounds
– Shots were heard during Trump’s speech. Then he fell and was shut covered up by the Secret Service.
– During the broadcast, one could see that the ex-president had blood on his right ear.
– The shooter has been eliminated. At least one Trump supporter was killed.
– After the assassination attempt, Trump was taken to the hospital, he is safe.
– Law enforcement agencies began an investigation into the incident.
– One Trump supporter is dead, two more are in critical condition.
Trump’s statement after the shooting
– The former US President said that nothing is known about the shooter yet.
– He confirmed that he was wounded in the right ear.
– Trump expressed condolences to the family of the deceased supporter.
US President’s reaction
– US President Joe Biden said that there is no place for violence in the country.
– He condemned the shooting at the rally and called on US citizens for unity.
– The President said he was waiting for more information about the shooting and was glad that Trump was alive.
– Biden said he does not have all the facts to call the shooting an attempt on Trump’s life.
Reaction in the world
– EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell condemned the incident.
– Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador also condemned the incident.
– The office of Argentine President Javier Miley called the incident an attack on democracy.
– Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed support for Trump.
– Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the incident unacceptable.
– Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla condemned the assassination attempt.
– Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also called the incident unacceptable.