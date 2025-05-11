TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * ERDOGAN A MACRON: «LA TURCHIA È PRONTA A DARE QUALSIASI CONTRIBUTO, PER GARANTIRE UN CESSATE IL FUOCO E PACE DURATURA IN UCRAINA»

13.08 - domenica 11 maggio 2025

La Turchia è pronta a dare qualsiasi contributo, anche organizzando colloqui, per garantire un cessate il fuoco e una pace duratura in Ucraina , ha dichiarato il presidente Recep Tayyip Erdogan al suo omologo francese Emmanuel Macron in una conversazione telefonica.

“Il presidente Erdogan ha affermato che si è verificata una svolta storica sulla strada per porre fine alla guerra tra Ucraina e Russia, che è necessario sfruttare questa opportunità e che la Turchia è pronta a dare qualsiasi contributo, compresa l’organizzazione di negoziati, per garantire un cessate il fuoco e una pace duratura”, ha riferito l’amministrazione presidenziale turca.

Erdogan ha inoltre sottolineato che “è importante continuare la cooperazione nel delicato processo di ripresa dei colloqui di pace permanenti tra Ucraina e Russia e nella ricostruzione dell’Ucraina”, si legge nella dichiarazione.

//

Turkey is ready to make any contribution, including organizing talks, to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a telephone conversation.

“President Erdogan said that a historic turning point has come on the way to ending the war between Ukraine and Russia, that it is necessary to use this opportunity and that Turkey is ready to make any contribution, including the organization of negotiations, to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace,” the Turkish presidential administration reported.

Erdogan also emphasized that “it is important to continue cooperation in the delicate process of resuming permanent peace talks between Ukraine and Russia and the reconstruction of Ukraine,” the statement said.