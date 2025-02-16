TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * DYNKIN: «SOLO PUTIN E TRUMP AVRANNO L’ULTIMA PAROLA SULL’UCRAINA»

08.19 - domenica 16 febbraio 2025

Putin, Trump to have last word on Ukraine — expert

Relations with the US have always been ‘presidential,” head of the Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations Alexander Dynkin noted.

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Only Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will be able to say the last word on the settlement in Ukraine, head of the Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations Alexander Dynkin told TASS in an interview.

“Such formats have already started working between interested agencies of the two countries,” the expert said, answering the questions about reasonable formats to discuss the Ukrainian problems with the US and the collective West. “However, relations with the US have always been ‘presidential.’ Therefore, the decisive word belongs to Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump,” Dynkin noted.

Presidents of Russia and the United States had a telephone conversation on February 12. The two leaders discussed the issue of halting hostilities in Ukraine, bilateral relations, and some other ones. They agreed to continue communications and arrange an in-person meeting.