Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

Categoria news:
LANCIO D'AGENZIA

TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * DONALD TRUMP: «FATE FINIRE QUESTA GUERRA, PERDIAMO 5.000 SOLDATI A SETTIMANA RUSSI ED UCRAINI»

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
08.35 - sabato 10 maggio 2025

“Ho un messaggio per entrambe le parti. Fate finire questa guerra. Perdiamo 5.000 soldati a settimana, soldati russi e ucraini e anche altri, tra l’altro. E dico: fate finire questa stupida guerra. Questo è il mio messaggio per entrambi”, ha detto ai giornalisti alla Casa Bianca.

/

“I have a message for both parties. Get this war ended. We’re losing 5,000 soldiers a week, Russian and Ukrainian soldiers and other people also, by the way. And I say, get this stupid war finished. That’s my message for both of them,” he told reporters at the White House.

Categoria news:
LANCIO D'AGENZIA

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.