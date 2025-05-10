TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * DONALD TRUMP: «FATE FINIRE QUESTA GUERRA, PERDIAMO 5.000 SOLDATI A SETTIMANA RUSSI ED UCRAINI»

08.35 - sabato 10 maggio 2025

“Ho un messaggio per entrambe le parti. Fate finire questa guerra. Perdiamo 5.000 soldati a settimana, soldati russi e ucraini e anche altri, tra l’altro. E dico: fate finire questa stupida guerra. Questo è il mio messaggio per entrambi”, ha detto ai giornalisti alla Casa Bianca.

/

“I have a message for both parties. Get this war ended. We’re losing 5,000 soldiers a week, Russian and Ukrainian soldiers and other people also, by the way. And I say, get this stupid war finished. That’s my message for both of them,” he told reporters at the White House.