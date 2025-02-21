TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * DMITRY PESKOV: «RICONOSCIAMO IL RUOLO GUIDA DELL’ONU, NONOSTANTE LE EVIDENTI INEFFICIENZE DELL’ORGANIZZAZIONE»

14.09 - venerdì 21 febbraio 2025

Il Cremlino afferma che l’ONU non ha alternative. “Nonostante le evidenti inefficienze dell’organizzazione di fronte alle sfide moderne, crediamo che non ci sia alcun sostituto per essa”, ha affermato Dmitry Peskov

MOSCA, 21 febbraio. /TASS/. Le Nazioni Unite possono essere imperfette, ma al momento non c’è alcuna alternativa praticabile, ha affermato il portavoce presidenziale russo Dmitry Peskov in una conferenza stampa, rispondendo all’iniziativa degli Stati Uniti di ritirarsi dall’ONU.

“Riconosciamo il ruolo guida dell’ONU. Nonostante le evidenti inefficienze dell’organizzazione di fronte alle sfide moderne, crediamo che non ci sia alcun sostituto per essa. Ancora più importante, sembra che non ci sia alcuna opportunità realistica di stabilire alcuna alternativa in questo momento. Questa è la nostra posizione”, ha sottolineato Peskov.

In precedenza, il repubblicano Mike Lee ha annunciato che era stata presentata un’iniziativa al Senato degli Stati Uniti volta al completo ritiro degli Stati Uniti dalle Nazioni Unite e dalle sue organizzazioni affiliate. Questa proposta comporterebbe anche la cessazione dei finanziamenti statunitensi per queste entità. L’iniziativa prevede l’annullamento dell’accordo che garantisce all’ONU il diritto di mantenere la sua sede ufficiale a New York e priverebbe i dipendenti dell’ONU della loro immunità diplomatica all’interno degli Stati Uniti.

Fox News ha riferito che il deputato repubblicano Chip Roy ha in programma di presentare una proposta simile alla Camera dei rappresentanti venerdì. Ha affermato che l’ONU e le sue strutture associate “non promuovono gli interessi americani”. Secondo Fox News, gli Stati Uniti sono al primo posto nei finanziamenti per l’ONU, contribuendo con circa 18 miliardi di dollari nel 2022, circa un terzo del budget totale dell’organizzazione.

Kremlin says UN has no alternatives

“Despite the organization’s evident inefficiencies in the face of modern challenges, we believe there is no substitute for it,” Dmitry Peskov stated

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The United Nations may be imperfect, but there is currently no viable alternative to it, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in a media briefing, responding to the U.S. initiative to withdraw from the UN.

“We recognize the UN’s leading role. Despite the organization’s evident inefficiencies in the face of modern challenges, we believe there is no substitute for it. Most importantly, it appears that there is no realistic opportunity to establish any alternative at this time. This is our position,” Peskov emphasized.

Earlier, Republican Mike Lee announced that an initiative had been submitted to the U.S. Senate aimed at the complete withdrawal of the United States from the United Nations and its affiliated organizations. This proposal would also entail the termination of U.S. funding for these entities. The initiative envisions canceling the agreement that grants the UN the right to maintain its official headquarters in New York and would strip UN employees of their diplomatic immunity within the United States.

Fox News reported that Republican Congressman Chip Roy plans to introduce a similar proposal in the House of Representatives on Friday. He stated that the UN and its associated structures “do not advance American interests.” According to Fox News, the United States ranks first in funding for the UN, contributing approximately $18 billion in 2022 – about one-third of the organization’s total budget.

