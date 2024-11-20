11.01 - mercoledì 20 novembre 2024

Freezing Ukrainian conflict unacceptable for Russia, says Kremlin. “It is important for us to achieve our goals, which are well known to everyone,” Dmitry Peskov emphasized.

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The options of freezing the Ukrainian conflict are unacceptable for Russia, it is important for Moscow to achieve the goals of its special military operation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Commenting on a Reuters report that there are several scenarios for ending the conflict, the spokesman said: “No scenario of freezing the conflict will suit us.” “It is important for us to achieve our goals, which are well known to everyone,” he emphasized.

Reuters earlier reported that the leadership of Russia and the US may allegedly soon agree to freeze the hostilities in Ukraine. According to the news agency’s sources, the sides may discuss concrete demarcation line, as well as the exchange of territories, in particular, in the Kursk and Kharkov Regions.

Russia has repeatedly stated its commitment to the goals of the special military operation, which include Ukraine’s neutral and non-aligned status, ensuring the security of Russia’s borders, Kiev’s refusal to deploy on its territory of foreign weapons. In addition, Moscow has advocated the necessity of accepting the realities on the ground: the free will of the residents of Crimea, Sevastopol, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions to be part of Russia.