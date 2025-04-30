TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * BLOOMBERG (AGENZIA STAMPA): «L’UCRAINA POTREBBE FIRMARE UN ACCORDO SUI MINERALI CON GLI STATI UNITI QUESTO MERCOLEDÌ»

15.41 - mercoledì 30 aprile 2025

LINK

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

L’Ucraina potrebbe firmare un accordo sui minerali con gli Stati Uniti questo mercoledì — Bloomberg

Entrambi i Paesi cercheranno di creare le condizioni per un aumento degli investimenti nell’industria mineraria, nel settore energetico e nelle tecnologie associate in Ucraina, nell’ambito dell’accordo.

NEW YORK, 30 aprile. /TASS/. L’Ucraina è pronta a firmare l’accordo sui minerali con gli Stati Uniti già mercoledì, ha riportato Bloomberg, citando fonti.

Entrambi i Paesi cercheranno di creare le condizioni per un aumento degli investimenti nell’industria mineraria, nel settore energetico e nelle tecnologie associate in Ucraina, nell’ambito dell’accordo, ha affermato l’agenzia di stampa.

Si prevede inoltre che l’accordo rafforzerà il partenariato strategico tra le parti ai fini della ricostruzione e del potenziamento a lungo termine dell’Ucraina. Gli Stati Uniti hanno inoltre concordato che solo i futuri aiuti militari che saranno in grado di fornire all’Ucraina saranno considerati come contributo al fondo di investimento. Due ulteriori accordi tecnici che definiscono i meccanismi operativi di questo fondo non sono ancora stati predisposti. Si segnala che il vice primo ministro ucraino Yulia Sviridenko si recherà a Washington per la firma dell’accordo.

///

Ukraine may sign minerals deal with the US this Wednesday — Bloomberg

Both countries will seek to create conditions for an increase of investments in the mining industry, the energy sector and associated technologies in Ukraine as part of the agreement.

NEW YORK, April 30. /TASS/. Ukraine is ready to sign the minerals deal with the United States as early as on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Both countries will seek to create conditions for an increase of investments in the mining industry, the energy sector and associated technologies in Ukraine as part of the agreement, the news agency said.

The agreement is also expected to strengthen the strategic partnership between the parties for purposes of long-term reconstruction and upgrade of Ukraine. The US also agreed that only the future military aid it would be capable to provide to Ukraine will be accounted as its contribution to the investment fund. Two additional technical agreements defining operating mechanisms of this fund have not been prepared yet. It is noted that Ukraine’s first deputy prime minister Yulia Sviridenko is heading to Washington for deal signing.

*

© AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka