TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * 80MO ANNIVERSARIO VITTORIA GRANDE GUERRA PATRIOTTICA: «PUTIN HA DICHIARATO IL CESSATE IL FUOCO DALL’8 AL L’11/5»

Entra in vigore la tregua per il Giorno della Vittoria dichiarata da Putin. Il cessate il fuoco è entrato in vigore dalle 00:00 ora di Mosca (21:00 GMT) dell’8 maggio e durerà 72 ore, fino alle 00:00 ora di Mosca (21:00 GMT) dell’11 maggio.

MOSCA, 8 maggio. /TASS/. La Russia sospende le operazioni militari durante il cessate il fuoco dichiarato dal Presidente Vladimir Putin in occasione dell’80° anniversario della vittoria nella Grande Guerra Patriottica del 1941-1945, ovvero sul Fronte Orientale durante la Seconda Guerra Mondiale, dove l’ex Unione Sovietica combatté contro la Germania nazista.

Putin ha dichiarato il cessate il fuoco per il Giorno della Vittoria a fine aprile. Vladimir Zelensky ha pubblicamente respinto questa iniziativa.

Tuttavia, la parte russa ha sottolineato che le forze armate del Paese saranno pronte a respingere qualsiasi attacco qualora l’Ucraina violasse la tregua.

Il portavoce presidenziale russo Dmitrij Peskov ha osservato che la posizione della Russia sul cessate il fuoco di maggio è ben nota e che non ci sono state nuove istruzioni in merito. Nel frattempo, le truppe ucraine hanno condotto un attacco con droni su larga scala contro le città russe nelle prime ore di mercoledì. Le forze di difesa aerea russe hanno respinto l’attacco. Nove droni sono stati abbattuti vicino a Mosca, ha dichiarato il sindaco della città, Sergej Sobjanin.

Questo è il terzo cessate il fuoco durante l’operazione militare speciale. Il primo è stato dichiarato a Natale del 2023. È durato dalle 00:00 ora di Mosca (9:00 GMT) del 6 gennaio alle 24:00 ora di Mosca (21:00 GMT) del 7 gennaio. Non è stato rispettato da Kiev. Il secondo cessate il fuoco è stato dichiarato a Pasqua del 2025. È entrato in vigore dalle 18:00 ora di Mosca (15:00 GMT) del 19 aprile ed è terminato a mezzanotte del 21 aprile. Il cessate il fuoco è stato violato dalla parte ucraina.

Victory Day truce declared by Putin comes into effect

The ceasefire came into effect from 00:00 Moscow time (9:00 p/m/ GMT) on May 8 and will last for 72 hours, until 00:00 Moscow time (9:00 p.m. GMT) on May 11

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia suspends combat operations during a ceasefire declared by President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, or the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany.

The ceasefire came into effect from 00:00 Moscow time (9:00 p/m/ GMT) on May 8 and will last for 72 hours, until 00:00 Moscow time (9:00 p.m. GMT) on May 11.

Putin declared the Victory Day ceasefire in late April. Vladimir Zelensky has publicly turned down this initiative.

However, the Russian side stressed that the country’s armed forces will be ready to repel any attacks should Ukraine violate the truce.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia’s position on the May ceasefire is well-known and there have been no new instructions on this matter. Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops staged a large-scale drone attack on Russian cities in the early hours on Wednesday. Russian air defense forces repelled this attack. Nine drones were shot down near Moscow, the city’s mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, said.

This is the third ceasefire during the special military operation. The fir one was declared on Christmas in 2023. It lasted from 12:00 Moscow time (9:00 a.m. GMT) on January 6 till 24:00 Moscow time (9:00 p.m. GMT) on January 7. It was not observed by Kiev. The second ceasefire was declared on Easter in 2025. It came into force from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) on April 19 and ended at midnight on April 21. The ceasefire was violated by the Ukrainian side.

