TASS * LAVROV: «RUSSIA-DPRK STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TREATY TO STABILIZE EURASIA»

11.21 - venerdì 1 novembre 2024

LINK TASS

Russia-DPRK strategic partnership treaty to stabilize Eurasia — Lavrov. According to the Russian Foreign Minister, the treaty “has laid a solid foundation” for the further deepening of Moscow-Pyongyang relations.

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and the DPRK has laid the foundation for the further deepening of relations in all spheres and is intended to play a stabilizing role on the Eurasian continent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his opening remarks at talks with DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.

“The Strategic Partnership Treaty has laid a solid foundation for the further deepening of our relations in all spheres of the bilateral agenda. It is also intended to play a stabilizing role in the Northeast Asian region and more broadly on our entire continent,” Lavrov said.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the DPRK on June 18-19. It provides for the development of economic ties between the two countries, military-technical cooperation, and mutual military assistance in case of an attack on either signatory.

*

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS